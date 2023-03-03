EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— On Friday’s Veterans’ Voices a service organization is helping members of the military and the greatest generation take a trip back in time to honor flights for those who certainly deserve to be honored.

It wasn’t an ordinary Saturday morning at the Syracuse, New York airport. These passengers are patriots on their final mission headed to the nation’s capital on an honor flight, celebrating 10 years for local organizers’

Memories at every memorial seven stops for these veterans some of the sights, stopping them. Vietnam veteran Tom Catalano is here to trace his past, paying tribute to a childhood friend killed during the war.

“Very humbling. emotionally overwhelming. and in an abstract way, very satisfying, to come and pay your final respects to a long lost friend,” said Catalano.

Jim Jakubowski served 13 months in Vietnam several close calls for him and several friends were gone.

“They go into combat, and one or two out of the ten would never come back. It was tough to see that. you get to know them and they leave and end up on a wall. tough. tough,” added Jakubowski

When many of these veterans returned from war, it was far from a homecoming. But on this mission, the honorable were honored.

If you have an idea for Veterans’ Voices send an email to Nick Toma at ntoma@pahomepage.com.