EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Veterans with no known family are finally getting the recognition they deserve in a special ceremony.

In this week’s Veterans’ Voices, unaccompanied veterans we’ll take you to a cemetery where veterans who never got their military honors, finally get the attention they’ve earned.

Some veterans have no family, no one to claim them and no one to be there to say a final goodbye.

But all that changes in California at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, with one last ceremony to honor each veteran and all they stood for.

“It’s emotional to me that these veterans don’t have families,” said Gun Salute.

That emotion is something Ron Collier is very familiar with as a volunteer for the missing in America project. The organization identifies the remains of unclaimed veterans and brings them to a national cemetery.

“I had three veterans today that I found in Sonoma County that I brought over here in July of ’20, and they were given their military honors today. They had been sitting on the shelves for about 20 years. Nobody had claimed them and I claim them. I become their last family,” stated Ron Collier, missing in America Project.

Even though many of the veterans may be unaccompanied, their headstones show there’s a person behind each name, with a story and, possibly, a family that never got closure.

“We have had people come forward and say, ‘that’s my uncle. I had no idea my uncle was buried here,’” explained Arlene Salvador, Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.

That’s part of the reason ceremonies like this are held at the cemetery for families to get one last reunion. And while reunions may not happen often, ultimately, it’s about giving that veteran peace.

Anyone is able to search for a loved one through the veteran affairs national cemetery administration.