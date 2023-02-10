EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The story of a Veteran still serving his community after retirement and his adorable therapy dog who’s along for the ride.

Retired Airforce LT. Michael Penning and his dog Luna are an unstoppable and inseparable pair.

“Mountain goat. There you go,” said Penning.

The retired helicopter pilot who served in operation Northern Watch, patrolling the no-fly zone in Iraq, is overseeing a new mission.

“She’s the first dog I had an instant connection with and just realizing her personality, her demeanor, etc,” LT. Penning told Eyewitness News.

Penning rescued Luna when she was just six months old and he knew right away just how special she was.

“She was very quick and receptive to the learning and she wanted to please me as an owner and so we just had that connection,” LT. Penning added.

Penning went along on the training process for Luna through the non-profit “A New Leash on Life” to get Luna certified as a therapy dog. Since then, they’ve volunteered with the Veterans of Foreign Wars still serving movement and visited schools, nursing homes, and memory care centers.

Recently, Penning received the VFW’s “Still Serving” award, recognizing Veterans who are still enriching their communities after their time in the Military. Penning believes most of the award should go to Luna.

“I’m shocked. It’s Luna that I think deserves all the credit and glory for what she does. She’s just an amazing dog,” Penning continued.

“Hopefully, this will inspire others to go out and get their dog certified because dogs offer a lot to the community,” mentioned Penning.

In addition to his work with Luna, Penning also works with a congressional representative on military affairs issues.

