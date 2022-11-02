EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A new app developed by a Scranton man is helping veterans and first responders cope with the stresses they’re exposed to every day.

The app is called Guide. It recently received funding, a 250,000 dollar award from the department of veterans affairs.

Peter Cordaro starts his morning by making a cup of coffee, letting out his dog Honcho, and writing in his journal.

“I suffer from chronic depression. I have for a long time,” stated Cordaro, a retired Marine, and a Wilkes-Barre City Police officer.

He is on a journey to live a more fulfilling life.

“As an 18-year-old kid, you think you can just tough it out. You think you’re tougher than the world and think you can just beat it back with a stick and that just doesn’t work,” said Cordaro.

He served in the marine reserves and is now a Wilkes-Barre City Police officer.

“Wilkes-Barre City being extremely busy, you go from a suicide, then you pick up and go to a domestic, where you’re trying to solve a family’s problems. At the end of the shift, we have a call for a potential home invasion. We go in guns blazing, ready to go, ready to save someone’s life and then the shift ends and we’re supposed to go home and be okay,” explained Cordaro.

He kept the “suck it up” mentality until he met Patrick Sandone.

“When you learn how you walk, you don’t remember this, but this is how it happened: You were consciously thinking about moving your legs because you had never done it before. Do you consciously think about moving your legs now? So, what happened to that program that was telling you to move your legs? Where did it go?” asked Patrick Sandone, president of Guide.

It moved to your subconscious mind.

“And it doesn’t just happen with learning how to walk, it happens with everything. Depending on what environment you’re in, it could be detrimental to the person,” explained Sandone.

He spent years researching the human mind, only to discover it goes much further than just learning to walk.

“All of a sudden you’ve got thousands and thousands of programs running in your subconscious that are outside of your awareness impacting your endocrine system, your nervous system, maybe even if you have a twitch or anything like that. That could be impacted by those programs,” described Sandone.

So he designed an app called Guide. It empowers first responders and veterans just like Peter to master their lives and unleash their highest potential by using daily micro-learning practices, managing some of those thousands of programs we run in our subconscious minds on a daily basis.

“What’s possible is to go back and look at them. It’s possible to see what’s in there and then find the ones that are really not helpful and transform them,” said Sandone.

Transforming the lives of those on the front lines.

The app has not been released to the general public but is available for veteran and first responder agencies to buy.

For more information, visit