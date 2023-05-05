SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A special home renovation is about to take place in Lackawanna County, one that will eventually help veterans get back on their feet.

A ramshackle apartment building on Prospect Avenue in Scranton doesn’t look like much now, but a non-profit is hoping that in a few years it will look a little more like home.

The Agency for Community Empowerment in NEPA wants to renovate it into veteran housing. They’ve already started securing parts of the dilapidated property but there’s a lot more to be done.

“Everything! It’s a $1.8 million project. Everything has to be gutted. Foundation has to be fixed, so there is probably a one to two year project. We’re already starting putting in a new roof, securing some of the property. Then we’ll be out there raising money looking for different fundraising to make it happen,” explained Jim Wansacz, ACE executive director.

And money is the next step. They’ve already raised some through state grants and local casino gaming funding, including $5,000 from Lackawanna County’s Community Re-Invest Program. The plan is for eight residential units and a live-in advisor to help the veterans become self sufficient.

“I’m very excited about providing not only the housing but the services that they need to get back on their feet. Our veterans served our country and they deserve that, and there is a need,” said Wansacz.

The building was built around 1910 and has been unoccupied for more than a decade.