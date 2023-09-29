EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On this week’s Veterans Voices, a roofing company is doing its part to give back to veterans, including one who lost his leg and says he’s grateful for the support during a rough time.

Truman-Heritage Habitat for Humanity helps on average about twelve veterans a year with major home repairs.

They’re putting on a new roof for Tim Tevis. Tevis served three years in the U.S. Air Force during a desert storm. That’s the same time roofer Matthew Macon’s dad fought for our country.

“There’s a good chance this man helped to support my dad. This is a pretty minimal thing to give back to someone who very potentially backed up my father at war,” stated contractor Matthew Macon.

Macon is a partner at JG Contracting and Storm Renovations of America, the company putting on Tevis’ new roof. It’s all part of the Owen Corning National Roof Deployment Project. Since 2016, they’ve given new roofs to more than 450 military members.

“There are a lot of veterans out there who need stuff like this, that need help, but you can’t be afraid to ask for it,” stated Tevis.

Tevis recently lost his leg due to an infection. His mom dialed up Habitat for Humanity to make the house accessible. Four days later, volunteers were there. Crews also redid Tevis’ bathroom to make it accessible and installed a ramp to the front door.

“From the bottom of my heart I would absolutely say thank you to every veteran that has stepped up and everything that they’ve done to support and defend this country,” said Macon.

