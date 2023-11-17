EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On this week’s Veterans Voices, a non-profit is giving veterans a creative outlet to help find peace and share their stories of serving in the military, sharing their experiences through song.

It’s a novel concept: Pair up a Nashville-based songwriter with a veteran to craft a tune about their time in service. It’s called Operation Song, and some of these veterans will actually get to perform their songs on stage.

“Getting to know some of the guys in the process and working with these vets has just been nothing but rewarding,” said songwriter Rob Crosby.

Crosby is one of the songwriters. His experience in the music industry spans decades, opening for big names like Reba McEntire and Garth Brooks. Crosby is helping marine veteran Dan Becker tune into his feelings about leaving his family during his time of service.

“I just hope to tell a story that people have always heard before, but maybe from a different perspective, not to necessarily tell my story, but tell a story about not only my experience but my family’s experience,” stated Becker.

Executive director and veteran Mike Byer says the process helped him navigate his emotions, and now he wants other veterans to have the same experience.

“It was just this incredibly healing process that allowed me to process the story that I had in a different way, one that wasn’t available to me before. I came out of there with this high, thinking this was something that was unique and out-of-the-box and I wanted other veterans to experience it as well,” explained Byer.

If you have an idea for Veterans Voices, email ntoma@pahomepage.com.