EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Honesdale woman has dedicated her life to honoring those who’ve fought for us.

Kim Erickson has accomplished dozens of projects for veterans in the community. Her newest recognizes the women who have fought for our country.

Our veterans have dedicated their lives to protecting ours Kim Erickson of Honesdale has now devoted her life to honoring them.

“They’ve given up a portion of their life for us to have our own choices and freedoms, so why not honor them for giving up part of their lives for us?” said Erickson.

Erickson’s volunteer work for local veterans has touched the lives of many, her most recent project aims to shed light on one group that she believes has not received the recognition they deserve.

“Somebody approached me and said, you know, did you notice a lot of monuments have men on them? So I just jumped on it and said let’s make a monument,” added Erickson.

When completed, the monument will be in front of the Dimmick building in Honesdale, right beside the Wayne County Court House.

The goal is to recognize our local female veterans and to acknowledge all that they have done for our country.

“In the olden days, women did stuff in the service but they weren’t recognized as veterans. this will tell a story of what women were way back in World War II,” says Erickson.

The six-foot tall, black granite stone monument will display military women through the years on the front and give a history lesson about them on the back.

In addition to the statue, Erickson will also be creating a booklet highlighting the stories of local women veterans.

The monument will not only honor military women but will forever remind the Wayne County community of their local heroes.

“There’s not many around that are just for women. I think it will just be something else our town can be proud of,” explained Erickson.

The monument will be shipped from Vermont and Erickson hopes to have it unveiled on Veterans Day.

To donate to help with the cost of the monument or any of her future projects for veterans, Erickson can be reached at kimeric1967@yahoo.com.

If Kim looks familiar she was one of 28/22’s Remarkable Women.