EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a new face leading the State Veterans Affairs Association. It’s a big job because, among other things, it helps Veterans transition back to civilian life.

Dave Eisele is the new Director of Lackawanna County Veterans’ Affairs and a former Marine Corps Veteran. So, he’s had a front-row seat to Veterans’ struggles and solutions.

Eisele believes his experience is a big plus when it comes to his new job. He hopes Veterans will trust his military experience to help make their lives better.

“I lost a lot of friends after I got out and coping and being able to continue fighting in a different way for my fellow Veterans is a huge help. On a daily basis, I’m trying to do what I’d want done to me as a veteran,” explained Eisele.

The Dunmore High School graduate says one of his passion projects is real estate tax exemption.

Right now if a Veteran is 100% disabled during wartime, they’re entitled to a property tax exemption, if they fall under the income guidelines. Eisele is hoping to change the wording to include peacetime Veterans.

“If a service member was severely injured during peacetime and they’re rated that 100%, they should be entitled to that tax exemption too. So they’re not losing their home,” Eisele added.

If it goes through, the change would take place in January 2023.

Eisele is only the second person to serve in the role since 1987 and he is also a member of Scranton’s Northeast Detachment Marine Corps League, as well as, American Legion Post 382 in Archbald.