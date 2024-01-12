MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On this edition of Veterans Voices, Quilts of Valor. A quilt is a symbol of comfort; for veterans in NEPA, it’s also a symbol of honor and respect for those who’ve served their country.

Quilts of Valor Foundation Monroe County recently awarded gorgeous handmade quilts to local veterans.

The idea is to cover service members touched by war with comfort and healing. The sentiment is especially felt by Vietnam veterans who often didn’t feel properly honored when they returned home from the front lines.

“Organizations like this give them some appreciation that they long deserve and didn’t get after they came home from Vietnam,” said Bernard Robinson, a U.S. Marines veteran.

Quilts of Valor is a national organization that began in 2003. Last spring, they celebrated a big milestone by awarding the 350 thousandth quilt to a former army ranger. Some of the quilts are made locally, some are sent to NEPA from the national organization, but all represent the sacrifice of our local heroes.

One recipient believes the honor represents a passion for service to the country and a quest for adventure.

“The military service was something that I enjoyed. Every young man and woman should experience it. It gives you an idea of how to broaden your horizons,” described Clavertis Miller, who served in the U.S. Air Force.

Many local quilts of valor organizations are looking for volunteers to supply quilts.

For more information, visit Quilts of Valor’s website.