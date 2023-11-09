WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A model of the U.S.S. Wilkes-Barre has a new home.

Mark Williams donated a model of the ship to the city on Friday.

The U.S.S. Wilkes-Barre launched on Christmas Eve in 1943 and was commissioned the following year. The Cleveland-class light cruiser saw action in the Pacific during World War Two and took part in the battle of Okinawa.

It was essential in saving the U.S.S. Bunker Hill and her sailors.

After being decommissioned on October 9, 1947, the U.S.S. Wilkes-Barre was placed in reserve at Philadelphia where it would remain until January 15, 1971.

In 1972, the U.S.S. Wilkes-Barre was transported to the Florida Keys and sunk to serve as an artificial reef.

Williams donated the 50-inch long model in memory of his parents, lifelong Wilkes-Barre residents.