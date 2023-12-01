WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A small memorial with a large place in history makes its way to Luzerne County. It’s all part of a donation from a local military family with deep roots in the community.

It happened recently on the first floor of City Hall in the Diamond City a tribute to the rich history of NEPA by a local family with a long history of service to our country.

The model of the USS Wilkes Barre naval cruiser was spearheaded by Mark Williams in memory of his parents Robert and Sandra. Mark is a Navy veteran like his dad. His parents were born, raised, and married in Wilkes-Barre.

He says it’s a way to pay tribute to his home city and the fighting forces that’s meant so much to his family’s life.

“My father was in the Navy so I thought it would be a fitting tribute and a nice gift to the town. also a remembrance. The city of Wilkes-Barre has a proud history with a ship that fought in the Pacific in World War II,” explained Williams.

The USS Wilkes-Barre truly was a part of history. Launched in 1943, it saw action in the Pacific during World War II, including in the battle of Okinawa. Two years later it helped rescue sailors after the USS Bunker Hill was severely damaged in a kamakaze attack.

In 1972 the ship was sunk off the Florida Keys to serve as an artificial reef.

The 50-inch, 20-pound model display isn’t the only connection to Wilkes barre. The ship’s original anchor and bell are preserved on the Luzerne County courthouse lawn.

Mayor George Brown believes this donation by the Williams family is a poignant addition to the 125-year-old building.

“We’re proud of the model of the USS Wilkes Barre but I’m especially proud of the Williams family for giving something back to the city of Wilkes Barre. thousands of people are going to see this ship,” said Mayor Brown

The Model of the USS Wilkes-Barre took four months to build.