EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On this week’s Veterans Voices, meet a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who continues to serve his country at the heart of our democracy. He patrols the U.S. Capitol grounds with a special four-legged partner.

Former U.S. Marine Sean Haynes is partnered with Lord. Haynes joined the Capitol Police Force 33 years ago. Lord is his fifth four-legged partner.

The two were teamed up in 2018, one of 59 K-9 crews that patrol and protect the grounds of the U.S. capitol and the lawmakers inside.

It’s a select team within the U.S. Capitol Police. Each dog is paired with a technician and together they go through extensive training before they report to the capitol.

“It’s the best job in the department,” stated Haynes.

Haynes is one of the longest-serving technicians in the K-9 Unit, a role he says the Marines prepared him for.

“I am very disciplined. I am never late for work. I am always an hour early every day since I’ve been here,” said Haynes.

In 2019, Haynes and his partner were honored by the department for finding and catching a suspect accused of killing a 15-year-old boy, but his most unforgettable moment as an officer happened 21 years ago.

On September 11th, Haynes and his partner Fanto were on duty when three hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers and Pentagon.

“A couple of K-9 teams were sent to the Pentagon to provide explosive detect capabilities during the recovery effort at the Pentagon, so I get a little teared up about this sometimes,” described Haynes.

Haynes says he’s not sure when he will retire, but he knows that when he does, Lord will retire too.

If you have an idea for Veterans Voices, email Nick Toma at ntoma@pahomepage.com.