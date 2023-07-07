LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On this week’s Veterans Voices, meet a World War II veteran from Luzerne County who still maintains his two-acre property, including splitting his own firewood, at 98 years old.

His story is one we rarely get to hear anymore, so 28/22 News couldn’t pass up the chance to ask him about service to America, and serving under one of the most iconic men of the greatest generation.

Willis Ide admits he doesn’t like sitting around. After making breakfast for his wife Lois, it’s time for a stroll around the yard, filling the bird feeders and planting flowers in the garden. Ide’s doctor told him at 98, whatever you’re doing, keep on doing it.

“I’ll go out and mow my lawn. It could be about two to three hours and when I get out there, I usually stick to it,” stated Ide.

Ide served in the army in World War II from 1943-46. He was a corporal during the Battle of the Bulge under General George S. Patton. It was an important battle. A defeated German army was never the same, and the war in Europe ended soon after.

Ide worked in radio intelligence, picking off coded information from the Germans which went directly to General Patton. He says he only saw Patton in person once, but says he’ll never forget it.

“I think he was a great general. I was honored to serve under him,” said Ide.

After the Japanese surrendered, the war was over, but Ide wasn’t. He re-joined a peacekeeping force before the Berlin Wall went up.

“I figured well, I’m still young, 21 years old, so if I’m going to go back, I want to go back in with the same outfit that I was in. So I signed up for another three years,” recalled Ide.

After the war, Ide became a plumber’s apprentice, opening up his own business in the early 50s. These days, battling spring frost is his toughest enemy. His elderly frame hasn’t diminished his memory. He spoke of his time in World War II in amazing detail.

He looks good for 98 but it may run in the family. Ide says he has several brothers and a sister in their 90s.