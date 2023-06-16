EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBREWYOU) — On this week’s Veterans Voices, a well-deserved recognition of local entrepreneurs who’ve taken skills they learned in the military, and turned them into successful businesses.

Three local veterans get a well deserved round of applause recently inside the East Mountain Holiday Inn. All three own businesses in NEPA, and all three won grants to help support those businesses.

“It’s great to show that people get out of the military and they still have some value to add. They can give back to the community, have a normal job and do their thing,” said Clay Cadwalder, co-owner of the Back Mountain Brewing Company.

The event was a first by its sponsor, the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, but they say honoring local veteran business owners won’t stop here. Soon they hope to expand the program with more sponsorships.

The room was filled with veterans, community activists and government officials. They all say it’s important not only that veterans have become successful local entreprenurs, but that they’re employing members of the community.

“Being able to be a veteran-owned business and still give back to veterans, then to have somebody give back to a veteran owned business is wonderful,” stated Jennifer Micciche, co-owner of Designs by Olivia Gray.

One veteran said he was told before joining the army, his military service would be a springboard to any numer of careers. And it turns out, they were right.

“It’s a nice reminder that when they told me that it was going to open doors, it has truly been opening doors,” described Willy Paulino, Handyman/Haha Magic.

“Being in business, it has opened a lot of opportunities for me and that veteran title carrys on,” said

If you have an idea for Veterans Voices, email Nick Toma at ntoma@pahomepage.com.