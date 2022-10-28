EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An incredible collection of military uniforms spanning all wars is telling the story of the U.S. Armed Forces, one mannequin at a time.

Bringing military history to life through clothing, from Marines to nurses to pilots to WWI trench fighters. Each one is hand-crafted and dressed head to toe in authentic uniforms. This Michigan museum was brought to life by a group of volunteers, including Veterans.

“Usually we try and have a story you know of someone who wore that uniform and even though the mannequin doesn’t look like the person it still gives you a feel that ok somebody wore this and this is what they did,” said Dennis Skupinski the Treasurer of Michigan Military Heritage Museum.

The uniforms tell many stories of people who served our country. But some are unique like actor George Peppard.

“He was one of the five top actors in the world. You know he was in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s,’ Carpetbaggers, Blue Max. I mean he was an ‘A’ level actor and he’s from Michigan and he was in the Marine Corps,” Skupinski continued.

That’s just one example. The real-life pictures of dozens of Veterans decorate the space with some of their uniforms and other pieces donated by the community. For one local Veteran and volunteer at the museum, it’s about keeping these stories and legacies alive.

“We get the gamut. We get the items that came in from somebody who did very little in war and people who have purple hearts and bronze stars. So it’s a very wide range of things we see,” added Merv Wygant a Veteran and volunteer at Michigan Military Heritage Museum.

Organizers say they hope that people who come through the museum are inspired with a new appreciation for all who served their country.