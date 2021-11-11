Korean War veterans honored with medals at Wilkes University

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On this Veterans Day a special ceremony was held to honor those who served our nation during the Korean War.





The ceremony was held at Wilkes University — The Korean Ambassador for Peace Medal was awarded to local heroes who served in Korea or during U.N. Peacekeeping operations.

Eyewitness News talks with one recipient who recollects his days serving in what is often called “The Forgotten War.” Andy Mehalshick will have the story on later additions of Eyewitness News.