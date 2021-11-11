Jessup eatery honors local veterans with a free breakfast

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday is Veterans Day, a day to honor our local heroes who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.

“There was only five of us and there was a lot of them. My heart was beating so bad, I thought they could hear it,” said Victor Ortalano.

Marine veteran Victor Ortalano went to Vietnam as a 17-year-old boy recalling some of the scariest moments of his life. However, his homecoming in the 60s was anything but welcoming.

“It was nasty, they were calling us names. It hurts,” said Ortalano.

That’s why he and his fellow veterans were thrilled to receive a free breakfast at The Eatery by Jessica.

“That’s my way of honoring our veterans. I’ve been doing it since 2014 and I’m grateful we are still able to do it every year,” explained Jessica Cirba, Owner of The Eatery By Jessica.

“I figured I would come up and see how it was and they’re doing a good job, very good job,” said Willard Abram, Army Veteran.

Veterans Promise President David Ragan works year-round to help veterans like himself transition to civilian life.

“It means everything, brotherhood, sisterhood, being able to honor the service and sacrarfice veterans give to our great country to see communities embrace us, it really does mean the world to us,” said Ragan.

So, no matter if you’re across the nation or right here in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, if you see a veteran today, don’t forget to say thank you.