Helping Veterans at Thanksgiving

JONAS, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An organization that helps homeless veterans get back on their feet is also filling their kitchens this thanksgiving. Photojournalist Tom Gregory stopped by Paul’s House, Home of The Valor Clinic where more than 70 volunteers were busy loading up cars with meals.

Alright, good job there! Said Sandy Stone a Volunteer for the Valor Clinic.

“We are delivering holiday meals to veteran families in need all over the area, all over NEPA” Noted Stone.

Sandy Stone tells us, “My run is in Saylorsburg. It’s over $100 worth of food. It’s the turkey, stuffing, vegetables, also bacon and eggs, milk and butter. It’s a lot of food!”

“A lot of veterans have strong memories about their deployments overseas on holidays and it’s a good time to make sure that they get to celebrate now that they’re home,” said Mark Baylis, Founder of the Valor Clinic Foundation.

“We have a record of who those veterans are that were formally homeless just trying to get on their feet again. Back in 2009, I think I was doing five families out of my pocket. We founded Valor in 2012 because things were kind of growing. That year we probably did 10-12 and now we’re going to do 240 this year” said Baylis. Adding, “From Harrisburg, south to Philadelphia, north around Scranton and about 35 are going to bleed into New Jersey”.

“They’re very grateful! They really are thankful to Valor for giving because some of them wouldn’t have very much for Thanksgiving. I just want to give back because I think veterans that are homeless that should not be. There should not be a homeless veteran” said Sandy Stone, Volunteer.

Valor will also deliver meals for Christmas. They are always looking for volunteers to help as well.

