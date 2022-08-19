EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Eyewitness News has compiled a list of events honoring local veterans this upcoming weekend.

The Camp Freedom Summer Salute is Saturday, August 20 at Camp Freedom In Carbondale. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event is free for veterans, first responders, their family members, and gold star families. Head to their website Camp Freedom to register.

Also on Saturday, August 20, Veterans Appreciation Day will be held at Peckville Assembly of God from 5:30 pm to 7 pm.

The church is located on the Scranton Carbondale highway in Blakely. It is an evening of information and fellowship for our veterans. Judge Tom Munley the host of Veterans Views is the keynote speaker.

There is still time to sign up for the Captain James Minicozzzi Memorial Race. The five-kilometer run and one-mile walk will take place on September 3 in downtown Scranton. The proceeds from the races will benefit the Boys and Girls Club Of NEPA.

For more information on the race, go to their website.