WEATHERLY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On this week’s Veterans Voices, a Carbon County group of creative volunteers is helping to bring the holidays closer to soldiers stationed very far away.

It’s a program called Cards for Soldiers, and 28/22 News caught up with auxiliary members hard at work.

They look like the kind of fancy boutique cards you’d find at a specialty shop, but you can’t judge a card by it’s cover.

Welcome to the Weatherly American Legion Auxiliary, where every other month volunteers make dozens of cards by hand in a Cards for Soldiers program. The cards are for nearly every occasion: sad, and happy, but all of them are patriotic.

The idea began in Michigan in 2005 from a woman who sent them to her husband serving in the Middle East, a place where there aren’t many places to pick up greeting cards. The group in Weatherly heard about it and now it’s become a big part of their effort to support the troops.

“We work hard and I said to the girls at one of our meetings let’s do something fun, let’s do something that’s meaningful, cards for soldiers,” said Judy Desrosiers from the Weatherly American Legion Auxiliary.

The idea is simple: Ship the cards to soldiers stationed in faraway places. The soldiers then personalize them and send them home to loved ones for birthdays, holidays, or anniversaries. The cards made in Weatherly will be packed up and shipped to Michigan where the program’s originator will pass them on.

“She will separate them by category and send them to different bases and the soldiers will use them to send home to their loved ones. There are no Wal-Mart, no Dollar Tree, no Hallmark stores. The soldiers don’t have a store to go to buy cards,” explained Desrosiers.

Since its inception, Cards for Soldiers nationally has sent over a million cards for US troops.

The Weatherly Auxiliary also hosts a turkey take-out dinner for veterans in November, a military share program food bank for Carbon County, and a monthly unbaked pizza sale.