CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Camp Freedom is 2,300 acres of camping, fishing, and hunting terrain that’s become a favorite getaway for disabled vets and first responders.

Now they’ve upgraded the camp to make the experience even better.

A 10-month-long effort has upgraded Camp Freedom’s 26 miles of trails in Carbondale, Lackawanna County.

The area was cleaned up and given 90 new signs and 225 trail markers for 4 different trails. They also produced a new brochure that includes a newly-marked

“As someone who’s been here prior to the signs being in and using the trails, it’s actually very helpful knowing with confidence that I’m on the right track and that I’m not going to get lost. I was able to do a hike with a group of veterans and feel confident in where we were going,” said Bridget Slagan, the Development Coordinator of Camp Freedom.

The camp started in 2018. It’s run by staff, but the bulk of the work comes courtesy of more than 300 volunteers.

All the activities are free to veterans to promote social well-being in the healing environment of Pennsylvania’s nature.

There’s a shooting range, a wheel-chair accessible archery range, and cross-country skiing in the winter.

“As a gold star family member myself, it’s just such a special place for the comradery of the people that get to use the property and for them to have just an easier time to navigate, the time that we’ve spent the last 10 months to make the project happen is timeless,” explained Talia Walsh from Leadership Lackawanna.

“Our guests are now able to get out into the woods safely and know where they’re going and have confidence in that and it gives them more areas where they can explore,” Slagan told Eyewitness News.

If you’d like more information on camp freedom visit their website.