EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE) — In this edition of Veterans Voices, veterans use their archery skills to cope with PTSD. The recent competition lets combat military vets take aim at a tough target.

Experiencing the great outdoors with an eye on the target.

“Just being in nature is an awesome feeling when you can just embrace it,” stated Daniel Winegeart, U.S. Army veteran.

Welcome to the annual Archery Match for Veterans, a nice break from reality mixed with some friendly competition.

“It doesn’t matter what year you served or what era, or what conflict or war you can still make connections with each other,” said Air Force veteran Bill Guidera.

Aside from the competition, archery has given these veterans another shot at coping with PTSD following their time while serving our country. Some veterans say using a bow is much less stressful than a firearm because the gunfire reminds them of wartime.

“The only loud thing that you might hear is when the arrow hits the target. Other than that I mean it’s quiet, so you don’t have to worry about the stress and anxiety of rounds or anything like that going off,” described Winegeart.

And many of these veterans say archery has given them a new lease on life.

“There’s no telling where I would be and they’ve opened up the door and they’ve made it possible for someone like me that didn’t like talking to people, didn’t like opening up. They made it possible for me to do that. I’m not so angry. I’m not so irritated as much. I’m not about to lose it on you know certain situations,” said one participant.

