EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On this week’s Veterans Voices, a trip of a lifetime for a Korean and Vietnam War veteran, to honor the legacy of a fallen friend.

At 93 years old, retired Lt. Colonel Robert Felton can still get around. He just got back from an honor flight to the nation’s capitol where veterans are flown free to tour the monuments honoring their service to our country.

During his 30 years in the army, Mr. Felton served in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. While seeing the monuments was a big part of the trip, the big thrill was meeting his fellow veterans.

“It was just the fact that you look at these people. Some of them couldn’t be very straight, they were bent over. People today, our country stands on the shoulders of a lot of people that were willing to serve,” said Felton.

Felton’s time at the Vietnam War Memorial was an emotional one. Remembering his good friend William Berzenack, a personal example of the cost of war.

“He meant a lot to me. He was out on patrol and stepped on a mine and he died from it. I never got to see him except that one time. I miss Bill and he was a lot like I was. It was a joy for me to see that there’s a representation of what he gave,” described Felton.

The former soldier’s resolve also showed at another time, at the changing of the guard ceremony. The lieutenant colonel is determined to stand up, despite his age.

“It made me realize that old soldier is still deep inside of him. He’s still going to honor the country and the flag as it should be,” stated Tony Miller, Lt. Col. Felton’s guardian.