EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On this week’s Veterans Voices, a follow-up on an amazing World War II veteran 28/22 News met last year, 102-year-old Harold Gary.

Harold recently got an honorary degree from Drew University in New Jersey, the college he attended for a year before Uncle Sam called on him to become a Navy sub-hunter in World War II.

Now, eight decades later, he finally got his chance to attend the commencement.

Drew only awards one honorary degree each year and Harold was this year’s choice.

He finished one year at Drew before enlisting in the Navy during World War II, but like many of his fellow veterans, when he returned stateside, he was needed in the family business, and couldn’t finish out his studies.

28/22 News first met Harold last summer as he traveled to Belgium to pay respects to his brother’s gravesite for the first time. Dan was a pilot who died in combat. Harold and Dan stayed close. Harold eventually published Dan’s letters home during the war in a book.

Patti Jo Caterson, Harold’s guardian who he met on a local honor flight a few years ago, was the one who submitted Harold’s name for honorary degree consideration.

Now, the Montrose native can celebrate the college graduation he miss all those years ago, putting service to country above all else.