PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— You’ve probably seen the banners hanging in many area towns honoring our fallen wartime heroes.

One Luzerne County Borough may have been a little late to the party, but when they got there, they went all the way.

It took two years to finish the project but the results were worth the wait. Plymouth Borough officials recently dedicated hometown hero banners to be hung along Main Street in the Borough.

The borough didn’t have banners honoring the fallen and their families as many municipalities do, but one council member decided it was time to do so.

“We have 92 banners which is huge. I don’t know if that’s a record of any kind because Plymouth is a smaller town, but it’s full of history, full of a proud past and full of promising futures. I’d like to think that’s why we had such a good turnout,” said Adam Morehart, a Plymouth Borough Councilman.

The banners, which were dedicated on Memorial Day, honor everyone from soldiers in World War Two to Vietnam to the Gulf War. Even local EMS personnel were included.

Local veterans said this project is important because it reminds all of us of the men and women whose sacrifices keep our country free.

“It’s great that they’re memorialized. To always be remembered. No soldier should ever be forgotten, be it in peacetime or wartime,” Chaz Kraynak, a veteran of the 293rd Combat Engineers.

To qualify as a hometown hero, Morehart said you don’t need to have been born in Plymouth, just lived there either before or after military service.

To find out if someone you know qualifies, pick up an application at the borough building.