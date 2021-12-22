Veterans Voices: December 6, 2021

JERMYN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the most popular and effective treatments of COVID-19 is monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.

It's worked well against COVID and several of its variants and now it's being evaluated against the fast-spreading omicron variant. Three monoclonal treatment options are currently authorized in the U.S. to help treat patients and keep them out of overcrowded hospitals.