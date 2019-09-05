Live Now
Veterans Views: September 5, 2019

Veterans Views

by: Posted by Jayne Ann Bugda

Judge Munley and Dave Ragan-Ray Stender

Presentation of the Patriot Award to Judge Munley

Veteran’s Promise assists & advocates for Veterans and their families, in obtaining services and support & raising awareness of Veteran’s Suicide.

General InformationIf you are in crisis, please call the Veterans Crisis line at 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, chat online at the web address below, or send a text message to 838255 to receive confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/ Or please call 911 in an emergency for immediate assistance.

Learn more about Veteran’s Promise

