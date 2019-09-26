Veterans Views: September 20, 2019 _Wills for Heroes

Veterans Views, Judge Munley and DA Mark Powell will discuss the Bar Association offering free Wills to members of the armed forces who have served our Country.

This year’s event is scheduled November 8th with registration opening on October 7, 2019.

A program co-sponsored by the PBA Young Lawyers Division, “Wills for Heroes” provides free basic estate planning documents to first responders and military veterans in Pennsylvania. “Wills for Heroes” provides police, fire, emergency medical personnel, other first responders and military veterans – those on the frontlines for our personal safety – the tools they need to prepare adequately for the future.

Programs are staffed by lawyer volunteers and are conveniently offered to first responders at meeting halls and police and fire stations.