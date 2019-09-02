Veterans Views: September 2, 2019

Judge Munley and Bob Heckwrote and Tom McGuire will discuss Bloomsburg University’s Military Academic Credit Review Board, commonly called the MAC-RB, is a body comprised of faculty, staff, and students committed to serving those who have served — or who are currently serving — in U.S. armed forces. MAC-RB operations follow a process that ensures a focused, analytical review of all occupations, training and deployments an individual military student experienced over the course of their career in the armed forces.

Learn more LINK