Veterans’ Views: September 10, 2021

9/11 Memorial Committee Learn more click here
The 9/11 Memorial Committee of Lackawanna County will host a special observation of the twentieth anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, with an evening vigil on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 beginning at 6 pm in front of the Everhart Museum at Nay Aug Park in Scranton’s Hill Section. The ceremony will include prayers, songs, a rifle salute by the Northeast Detachment Marine Corps League, and the lighting of 297 tea candles (1 for every 10 victims) to symbolize the 2977 innocents and heroes who died that day. Mayor Paige Cognetti and Cong. Matt Cartwright are scheduled to give remarks.