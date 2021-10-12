Veterans’ Views: October 8, 2021

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of two men has been arrested for a 2015 homicide that occurred in Pottsville.

Police say criminal arrest warrants were obtained for Adriell Levor Chambers, 42 of Minersville and Phong "Jay" Tran, 41 of Philadelphia. Both men have been charged with homicide for the death of Dat "Mike" Hyunh.