Veterans’ Views: October 7, 2021

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to two different instances of shots fired in Wilkes-Barre late Friday night and Saturday morning.

According to police, just after 11:30 p.m. Friday, they responded to Sherman Hills Apartments for reports of several gunshots in the area. Witnesses stated that they heard several shots fired. Officers were able to locate shell casings in the area, but no injuries or damage was reported.