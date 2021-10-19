Veterans’ Views: October 19, 2021

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler announced Tuesday, Jerald Ungerer, 34, formerly of Milford, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion to the production of child pornography, court papers read.

According to a press release, Ungerer admitted to police to making multiple videos and images of minors engaging in sexually explicit behavior.