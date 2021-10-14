Veterans’ Views: October 14, 2021

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday former Luzerne County Children and Youth Services Director, Joanne Van Saun has pleaded guilty to obstructing investigations into allegations of child abuse.

According to Shapiro, Van Saun pleaded guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of children and two counts of obstruction in child abuse cases. She resigned from her position after she was arrested in July 2021.