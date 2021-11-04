Veterans’ Views: Nov. 4, 2021

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County district attorney's detective was honored Thursday by a non-profit organization that stands by victims of human trafficking.

Eyewitness News spoke with the detective about the meaningful award for her work against trafficking.

Monroe County D.A. Detective Kim Lippincott works in the criminal investigations division with narcotics and human trafficking. Thursday ASPIRE honored her with its public servant award, highlighting her contribution to the fight against trafficking and modern slavery.