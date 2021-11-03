Veterans’ Views: Nov. 3, 2021

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former assistant school principal in Snyder County was sentenced to prison for offenses related to child exploitation.

Chris Scott Morrison pleaded guilty in June to four counts of unlawful contact with a minor for purposes of committing sexual abuse of children. He was sentenced to nine months to eight years in state prison. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the next 25 years.