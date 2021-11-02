Veterans’ Views: Nov. 2, 2021

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
I-Team
Tracking A Killer: Harold Haulman III
Crime & Court
Remembering 9/11
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Eyewitness To History
BestReviews
Newsmakers
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Hispanic Heritage Month
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Coroner called to scene of pedestrian hit by vehicle in Hazle Township
US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11
Williamsport Bureau of Police searching for missing man
OJ Simpson told Nicole Brown ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it’ before murders, Caitlyn Jenner claims
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
School Weather Visits
Allergy Alert
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Severe Weather Handbook
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
Inside NY Baseball
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
China 2022
Top Stories
High School Football Top Ten Countdown: Week #11
Local College Football Roundup: Saturday, October 30
Video
FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW – Week 10 (10/29)
Video
District II Cross Country Championships
Video
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
Brocks Fresh Breads on PA live!
Video
Top Stories
Humana on PA live!
Video
Top Stories
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals on PA live!
Video
Oscar Health on PA live!
Video
Dr. Coolican on PA live!
Video
A Gift for All Preview on PA live!
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Hunger Action Month
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
My Favorite Book
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Behind The Badge
Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Medical Minute
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Vaccinate NEPA
Flu
Epilepsy Awareness Month
Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Veterans Voices Expo and Job Fair
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Veterans’ Views: Nov. 2, 2021
Veterans Views
Posted:
Nov 2, 2021 / 08:40 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 30, 2021 / 09:07 PM EDT
Judge Stevens – Adaptive Sports grants Learn More
Trending Stories
Coroner called to scene of pedestrian hit by vehicle in Hazle Township
Police: Woman arrested for repeatedly huffing air duster in shed at Lowe’s
Video
One dead after crash in Bald Eagle Township
Video
Sexual assault lawsuit filed against former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey coach
Video
One dead after head-on collision on Route 29 in Monroe Township
Video