Veterans’ Views: Nov. 2, 2021

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner has been called to Harwood Road in Hazle Township after a report of a person being hit by a vehicle.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Harwood Road near Iron House Gym. State police and a PSP forensics unit are on scene. An SUV was towed from the area.