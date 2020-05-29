Veterans’ Views May 28, 2020

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Blood Saves Lives Telethon
Your Local Election Headquarters
I-Team
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Eyewitness To History
Newsmakers
Producers Pod
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report Tour
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
State pools and beaches reopening
Video
Residents express relief as Luzerne County transitions to yellow phase of reopening
Video
Luzerne County announces reopening of offices
Boscov’s set to reopen
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Allergy Alert
Stefano’s Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Stefano at School
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
The Big Game
Black & Gold Today
NY Blitz
NFL Draft
Top Stories
SENIOR SHOUT-OUT: Trevor Miller, Montgomery
Video
Top Stories
SENIOR SHOUT-OUT: Hunter Shimko, Marian Catholic
Video
SENIOR SHOUT-OUT: Emily Lockard, Benton Area
Video
Hazleton Area Honors Softball Seniors in Socially Distanced Ceremony
Video
SENIOR SHOUT-OUT: Mackenzie Hixon, Pocono Mountain West
Video
PA Live
Pa Live! Business Sponsors
Pa Live! FAQ
Pa Live! Music
Pa Live! Kitchen
Top Stories
PAlive! Accutone Hearing Services May 29, 2020
Video
Top Stories
PAlive! Farmer Pat May 29, 2020
Video
Top Stories
PAlive! Movie Guy Jeff Boam May 29, 2020
Video
PAlive! NEPA Strong May 29, 2020
Video
PAlive! Weis Markets May 29, 2020
Video
PAlive! SPCA Feature Friend May 28, 2020
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Pet of the Week
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Behind The Badge
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Stroke Month
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Buy Local
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch Live
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Nexstar Digital
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Veterans’ Views May 28, 2020
Veterans Views
Posted:
May 29, 2020 / 05:40 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 29, 2020 / 05:40 PM EDT
3-Day Forecast
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Two people injured after a bow and arrow shooting in Wyoming County
Video
Interactive Radar
Governor Wolf announces second wave of counties moving to green/yellow phase
Dispelling internet rumors about the Electric City
Video
The plan for reopening Pennsylvania
Video
Don't Miss
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Video
ShedRain
More Don't Miss
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Upload Photos & Videos
Tweets by wbrewyou