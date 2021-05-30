Veterans’ Views: May 14, 2021

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
I-Team
Your Local Election Headquarters
Election Results
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Eyewitness To History
Eyewitness to History: 1972 Agnes Flood
Newsmakers
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Black History Month
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Friendship Fire Company block party goes on despite the rain
Video
Anglers take advantage of Fish for Free Day at Frances Slocum State Park
Video
New cat café offers “purr”fect way to adopt cats in Luzerne County
Video
Two new stimulus checks? These lawmakers want more direct payments
Video
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
School Weather Visits
Allergy Alert
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Severe Weather Handbook
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
Inside NY Baseball
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Loyalsock wins District IV Class “AAA” championship in extras
Video
PIAA Track & Field Championships – Day 1
Video
Crestwood wins fourth straight boys’ lacrosse district championship
Video
Pittston Area’s Mia Hopkins sets sights on next chapter of professional basketball career
Video
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
PA live! Hot Dogs
Video
Top Stories
PA live! Weekend Movies
Video
Top Stories
PA live! The Warriors Banner Dance Ministry
Video
PA live! Crackle
Video
PA live! Power Swabs
Video
PA live! Pennsylvania Treasury
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Feeding NEPA
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Behind The Badge
Veterans Expo/Job Fair
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Medical Minute
Stroke Month
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
I-Team Tips
Sign Up For News Alerts
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Veterans’ Views: May 14, 2021
Veterans Views
Posted:
May 30, 2021 / 05:30 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 30, 2021 / 05:31 PM EDT
Jobs for veterans
Trending Stories
Two new stimulus checks? These lawmakers want more direct payments
Video
Tenants express concerns over massive water bill in Blakely
Video
Meyers High School students celebrate prom in person
Video
Luzerne County Director of Elections points to flaws with voting machines
Video
Remembering Dunmore Woman Killed During Vietnam War
Video