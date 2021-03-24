Veterans’ Views: March 24, 2021

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
I-Team
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Eyewitness To History
Eyewitness to History: 1972 Agnes Flood
Newsmakers
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Black History Month
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Vaccinate NEPA: Rural communities struggling to get vaccinated
Video
Airlines return to old ways; Southwest drops boarding change
A first: US Senate confirms transgender doctor for key post
Local Elvis tribute artist in need of kidney transplant
Video
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Stefano’s Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Stefano at School
Winter Weather Handbook
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Loyalsock boys’ basketball earns berth in Class “AAA” state championship
Video
Mount Carmel girls, Nativity boys are headed to Hershey for state basketball championship games
Video
Old Forge boys win thriller in double-OT to advance to state semifinals
Video
Loyalsock Township boys advance to Class “AAA” state semifinals
Video
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
Faith Lane on PA live!
Video
Top Stories
Better Stuff For Life on PA live!
Video
Top Stories
Tracey Selingo on PA live!
Video
Joseph Butash on PA live!
Video
EPIC on PA live!
Video
Coolican on PA live!
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Feeding NEPA
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Behind The Badge
Veterans Expo/Job Fair
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Medical Minute
Flu
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Basketball Challenge Bracket Challenge
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
I-Team Tips
Sign Up For News Alerts
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Veterans’ Views: March 24, 2021
Veterans Views
Posted:
Mar 24, 2021 / 04:41 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 19, 2021 / 04:42 PM EDT
(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Women serving in the military
Trending Stories
A first: US Senate confirms transgender doctor for key post
Video
WATCH: Wilkes-Barre police searching for grocery store thief
Video
Food Truck Festival kicks off in Dickson City
Video
PSCPA removes neglected horse, mules from Montour County property
Gallery
Vaccinate NEPA: Tracking vaccine rollout in Pennsylvania