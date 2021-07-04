Veterans’ Views: June 25, 2021

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Festivities are happening across our area for the Fourth of July.

Festivities at Kirby Park started at 11 Sunday morning and there was much fun to be had. The old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration has amusement rides for the kids and 30 local vendors. Four live bands are performing throughout the day.