Veterans’ Views: June 21, 2021

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden plans to unveil new steps to curtail gun violence across the country Wednesday, including measures aimed at stemming the flow of firearms used in crimes, after pledging to push for sweeping changes to firearms laws.

The actions will build on executive orders signed in April, when Biden asked the Justice Department to crack down on self-assembled "ghost guns," senior administration officials said. Ghost guns are homemade firearms that usually are assembled from parts from gun kits and lack the serial numbers used to trace them.