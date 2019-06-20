Veterans Views June 20, 2019

Veterans Views, Judge Munley and Atty. Robert Moran will discuss some GI Bill Facts: The Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, popularly known as the “GI Bill of Rights,” was signed by President Roosevelt on June 22, 1944. The purpose of the 1944 GI Bill was to help returning veterans from WW2, both men and women to make an efficient and speedy readjustment to civilian life and the economy.

