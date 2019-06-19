Veterans Views: June 19, 2019

Veterans Views, Judge Munley and Gina Svoboda will discuss that beginning June 6, 2019, under the revised MISSION Act, veterans will have more ways to access health care. This includes care within VA’s network and through approved non-VA medical providers in the community as well as virtual and telehealth options.

www.missionact.va.gov

