Veterans’ Views: June 14, 2021

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A heartbroken family finally has a chance to heal three years to the day after their daughter's death. A confession from her killer is the final piece of the puzzle.

In a confession letter to his wife, Harold David Haulman said he killed Tianna Ann Phillips on June 13, 2018, three years ago Sunday. On the anniversary of her death, friends and family of Tianna Ann Phillips released balloons into the sky. They can finally start to heal, now that her alleged killer confessed.