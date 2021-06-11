Veterans’ Views: June 11, 2021

STONINGTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people were gunned down in their home in Northumberland County. The suspect is now in custody and a small community is struggling with what happened.

The suspect told police he came to steal their car and ended up shooting the three victims. State police say 23-year-old Matthew Reed told them he "snapped" before he murdered three people in a quiet neighborhood near Sunbury.