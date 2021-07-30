Veterans’ Views: July 30, 2021

(WBRE/WYOU) — From gymnastics to swimming, cycling to basketball, there are more than thirty different sports in the Tokyo Games, and all are strenuous activities. Eyewitness News wanted to know what event do you believe is the most physically challenging.

Joe Luchansky from Dickson City: "I would say while I think swimming is quite difficult in itself, just because I am not very good at it and I am amazed at people that are capable of doing that. I think gymnastics is another one, that is extremely difficult given the difficulty of the moves that they are capable of doing, and the amount of time that they have to put in to train for it."