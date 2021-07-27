Veterans’ Views: July 27, 2021

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
I-Team
Your Local Election Headquarters
Election Results
Coronavirus
Eyewitness To History
Eyewitness to History: 1972 Agnes Flood
Newsmakers
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Black History Month
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Scranton building evacuated after being deemed unstable
Video
‘To know them is to love them:’ Family remembers Savannah couple who died of COVID-19 hours apart
Video
“Bud” the dog reunited with owner at a Luzerne County animal shelter
Video
PennDOT issuing road closures due to downed trees in wires in Lackawanna and Wayne Counties
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
School Weather Visits
Allergy Alert
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Severe Weather Handbook
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
Inside NY Baseball
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
RailRiders discuss combined no-hitter, first for franchise since 2006
Video
Maura Fiamoncini honored at Mount Carmel for javelin accomplishments at Bucknell and beyond
Video
County defeats City, 31-29, in 87th Scranton Lions Club Dream Game
Video
Maggie Malone breaks U.S. women’s javelin record at East Stroudsburg’s American JavFest
Video
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
Seven 810 Fixtures by Scott Nichols on PA live!
Video
Top Stories
Tri-Star Academy on PA live!
Video
Top Stories
Coolican Implants on PA live!
Video
Fun in the Sun on PA live!
Video
Lackawanna College on PA live!
Video
Dr. Yurkanin on PA live!
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Feeding NEPA
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
My Favorite Book
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Behind The Badge
Veterans Expo/Job Fair
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Medical Minute
Stroke Month
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
Email newsletter signup
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Veterans’ Views: July 27, 2021
Veterans Views
Posted:
Jul 27, 2021 / 11:46 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 24, 2021 / 11:48 PM EDT
Pension Poaching is discussed
Click here
for more information
Trending Stories
Scranton building evacuated after being deemed unstable
Video
Tyler Memorial Hospital to close emergency department
Video
COVID-19 case ends Mifflinburg Little League softball’s title run
Video
Athens man charged after Bradford County bar shooting, claimed to have “bodies” in New Jersey
Video
Airbnb controversy in the Poconos
Video