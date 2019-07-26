Veterans Views: July 26, 2019

Equines for Freedom

D Therapy

Equines for Freedom (EFF) is a nonprofit organization that treats active and former military personnel and First Responders who are experiencing symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), no matter the source of the trauma. EFF uses one of the most effective treatments available; Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) which offers clients a nontraditional approach to therapy. This therapy combines a licensed mental health professional, a certified equine specialist, and a therapy horse to create a research-based treatment model which strives to resolve emotional difficulties caused by disturbing, difficult, or frightening life experiences. The horse is an integral part of treatment because horses are prey animals and therefore are extremely alert and sensitive to the emotions of those around them. Clients learn to identify their own emotional state by observing the horse’s reactions. The horse also helps the client stay grounded as they process past traumas